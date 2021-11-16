National Energy Services Reunited Corp: NESR & Kinetic Pressure Control Announce Successful K-BOS Campaign In MEA

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES / ACCESSWIRE / November 16, 2021 / National Energy Services Reunited Corp. ("NESR") (NASDAQ:NESR)(NASDAQ:NESRW), a national, industry-leading provider of integrated energy services in the Middle East and North Africa ("MENA") region, today announced that it has successfully deployed K-BOS 5-1/8" inch bore, 15,000 psi rated working pressure Kinetic Blowout Stopper in the Middle East & Africa ("MEA") region. The K-BOS is a game-changing safety valve that can shear anything (tools strings, tool joints and BHAs) and seal instantly. It is added to the PCE or BOP stack and is compatible with extreme H2S gas conditions with no planned maintenance inside the 3-year recertification interval. It was first deployed successfully in the region in August 2021 and has subsequently met or exceeded operational standards of key customers in the region. K-BOS is the industry's first blowout "stopper" (vs. the conventional "preventer") and is as much an environmental and safety technology as it is a cost-improvement technology. K-BOS will be featured at ADIPEC at the NESR stand No. 5350 in Hall 5.

"As a shareholder and strategic partner, we are very pleased to announce this technological breakthrough for Kinetic Pressure Control, especially during this pivotal meeting of industry leaders at ADIPEC in Abu Dhabi, UAE," said Sherif Foda, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of NESR. "The successful deployment of K-BOS in the MENA region in addition to its existing deployment in Deepwater Gulf of Mexico and other Deepwater basins globally highlights the potential of our open technology platform, and also underscores the receptivity of our forward-thinking customers to collaboratively test and commercialize game-changing technology, especially in enhancing the safety and environmental stewardship of upstream operations. The flexibility and versatility of the K-BOS allows for operators to deploy the technology with no disturbance to an existing BOP stack, and for the control system to be either integrated with existing surface controls or run independently of them."

Sherif Foda continued, "We see the K-BOS as a true ESG technology, as it not only takes the probability of dangerous pressure events to nearly zero, but also due to its applicability in high H2S fields that are characteristic throughout MENA. We see ample opportunity to pull this technology through in areas with high H2S and those proximal to local communities, allowing for transformational unlock of reservoirs that were previously hard to reach or present a significant HSE risk.

About Kinetic Pressure Control

Kinetic Pressure Control ("Kinetic") is a leading well control technology company that designs, manufactures, and provides innovative wellhead and pressure control equipment and services. Kinetic's mission is to protect the Oil and Gas industry's social license to operate. Kinetic provides a solution that can stop a blowout and shut in a well no matter the established flow or size, type, or position of a given tubular across the BOP. Kinetic's flagship product, called the Kinetic Blowout Stopper (K-BOS) is best described as "the airbag for the Oil & Gas Industry."? The K-BOS' unique design, utilizing the power of kinetic energy, greatly limits the potential threat posed by blowouts by being able to shear and seal anything above the bit in the well, instantly with ultimate reliability. The K-BOS has the potential to be retrofitted to existing subsea stacks or may be added to the stack as a failsafe in the case of high risk coiled tubing, drilling, workover, and snubbing operations.

About National Energy Services Reunited Corp.

Founded in 2017, NESR is one of the largest national oilfield services providers in the MENA and Asia Pacific regions. With over 5,000 employees, representing more than 60 nationalities in over 15 countries, the Company helps its customers unlock the full potential of their reservoirs by providing Production Services such as Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Coiled Tubing, Filtration, Completions, Stimulation, Pumping and Nitrogen Services. The Company also helps its customers to access their reservoirs in a smarter and faster manner by providing Drilling and Evaluation Services such as Drilling Downhole Tools, Directional Drilling, Fishing Tools, Testing Services, Wireline, Slickline, Drilling Fluids and Rig Services.

