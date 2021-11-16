Latest Design Provides High Resolution Rapid Results for Industrial Inspection in One Single Image

Nanotronics, developer of nSpec, the world's most advanced robotic microscope for industrial inspection, today unveiled nSpec Macro Standalone at SEMICON Europa, the largest European electronics platform connecting industry leaders across the entire design and manufacturing supply chain.

This latest addition within the nSpec portfolio enables automatic capture and analysis of images to detect and quantify defects and features of interest. The small footprint of the device allows for operators to have a desktop tool that can immediately produce high resolution images, successfully identifying and defining causality to these features of interest.

"The addition of this system to our product portfolio enables earlier detection of device killing defects to further reduce customer costs and waste," said Matthew Putman, PhD, CEO and co-founder of Nanotronics. "Providing manufacturers with the ability to significantly increase production yields, particularly during a time when strict quality standards should be of the utmost importance, seems like the most effective and efficient way to help mitigate the supply chain crisis."

The nSpec Macro system is designed for inspection of bare or patterned wafers up to 200mm. The system provides full sample illumination and the ability to individually modify the LEDs to adjust intensity, color, and location of illumination for complete flexibility. The minimum defect resolution ranges from 50 to 100 microns, contingent on field of view or wafer sizes.

"We are so pleased to come out of the gate with nSpec Macro on the heels of opening our European office," said Julie Orlando, Chief Product Officer of Nanotronics. "This latest device, along with our new subscription model, will provide easier access to quality control for manufacturers across industries."

**Nanotronics will provide onsite demonstrations at SemiCon Europa from Tuesday, November 16th Friday, November 19th, exhibiting in booth B1.141.

Nanotronics is an advanced machines and intelligence company that helps customers across the public, private, and nonprofit sectors solve for the unique inspection and process control challenges of precision manufacturing.

A leading developer of optical inspection tools for the semiconductor industry, Nanotronics uses hardware and software to provide industrial-scale, high-throughput, super imaging systems. Deployed across fifteen countries and industry agnostic, Nanotronics works with leading-edge companies, from aerospace, to electronics, to healthcare, to drive up yield, reduce footprint and waste, lower costs, and speed up design iteration, while eliminating laborious manual inspections.

