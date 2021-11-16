Anzeige
Dienstag, 16.11.2021
News + Strong Buy: Geht es nach 3.200% Kursplus nun weiter!?
WKN: A1JEML ISIN: GB00B5LJSC86 
Frankfurt
15.11.21
08:08 Uhr
0,350 Euro
-0,001
-0,28 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
16.11.2021 | 07:05
91 Leser
Awilco Drilling Plc: Awilco Drilling PLC: Awilco Drilling Reports Q3 2021 results

Awilco Drilling PLC reports contract revenue of USD 7.4 million (USD 12.0 million Q2), EBITDA loss of USD 3.1 million (USD 3.0 million in Q2) and a net loss of USD 4.6 million, (USD 1.6 million in Q2).

Revenue efficiency was 97.4% during the quarter (96.7% in Q2).

Operational uptime was 99.9% during the quarter (94.2% in Q2).

Contract backlog at the end of Q3 was approximately USD 1.0 million (USD 7.1 million Q2).

Please see attached for the Q3 2021 report.

A digital presentation will be held on the same day, 16 November 2021, at 10:00 UK timeprior to the meeting. There will be a Q&A session after the presentation.

To join the digital meeting, please click this linkor copy and paste the following address into your browser:

https://eur01.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/ap/t-59584e83/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fteams.microsoft.com%2Fl%2Fmeetup-join%2F19%253ameeting_NmJmYTNmOWMtNTY1Mi00OTEwLTg4ZjItNDBkZWRkMDI1NzZj%2540thread.v2%2F0%3Fcontext%3D%257b%2522Tid%2522%253a%2522c6903860-15d6-4675-a5fe-cf03764de020%2522%252c%2522Oid%2522%253a%2522b70a3a9b-a081-41f9-b2a4-3e57ef82979e%2522%252c%2522IsBroadcastMeeting%2522%253atrue%257d%26btype%3Da%26role%3Da&data=04%7C01%7Cchaavind%40awilhelmsen.no%7C77f22ba2ec0d426421ff08d9a45fc099%7C13406330ee5743ad9fa7ea6e572899d4%7C0%7C0%7C637721553419590301%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJWIjoiMC4wLjAwMDAiLCJQIjoiV2luMzIiLCJBTiI6Ik1haWwiLCJXVCI6Mn0%3D%7C1000&sdata=ntJTwD3KDz3ucbEOPCsTULUPCQvD5s3e8EkEJN58g2E%3D&reserved=0

A replay of the presentation will be made available on the Company website after the event.

Aberdeen, 16 November 2021

For further information please contact:

Eric Jacobs, Interim CEO
Phone: +44 1224 737900

Cathrine Haavind, IR Manager
Phone: +47 93 42 84 64
Email: ch@awilcodrilling.com

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Attachment

  • AWDR Q3 2021 report (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/f2c1cff9-238c-47ee-811a-c6da81d8d412)

© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
