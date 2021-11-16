Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 16.11.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 680 internationalen Medien
News + Strong Buy: Geht es nach 3.200% Kursplus nun weiter!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PFGD ISIN: BMG359472021 Ticker-Symbol: 0QQA 
Tradegate
15.11.21
13:09 Uhr
18,200 Euro
-0,450
-2,41 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FLEX LNG LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FLEX LNG LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
18,29018,67007:38
18,37018,59007:38
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
16.11.2021 | 07:05
92 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

FLEX LNG: Flex LNG - Third Quarter 2021 Presentation

November 16, 2021 - Hamilton, Bermuda

Third Quarter 2021 Result Presentation
Please find enclosed the presentation of Flex LNG Ltd.'s third quarter 2021 results which will be presented in a webcast and conference call at 15:00 CET (9:00 a.m. EST).

The presentation is also available on our website https://www.flexlng.com/category/presentations/

Attend by Webcast:
Use to the follow link prior to the webcast: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/hp8mpf3s

Attend by Conference Call:
Applicable dial-in telephone numbers are as follows:
Norway: +47 210 33 922

United Kingdom: +44 (0) 203 0095 709
United Kingdom (local): 0844 493 6766
United States, New York: +1 646 787 1226
United States: +1 866 280 1157

Confirmation Code: 8217249

The presentation material which will be used in the teleconference/webcast can be downloaded on www.flexlng.comand replay details will also be available at this website.

For further information, please contact:
Knut Traaholt, Chief Financial Officer of Flex LNG Management AS
Telephone: +47 23 11 40 00
Email: IR@flexlng.com

Attachments

  • Flex LNG - Q3 2021 Presentation (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/a61a5034-b81d-497f-a606-f71874f1386d)
  • Flex LNG - Q3 2021 Presentation (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/a61a5034-b81d-497f-a606-f71874f1386d)

FLEX LNG-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.