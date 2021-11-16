

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's tertiary activity grew in September, data from the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry showed on Tuesday.



The tertiary activity index rose 0.5 percent month-on-month in September, after 1.1 percent decrease in August.



Among the individual components, living and amusement-related services, retail trade, finance and insurance, transport and postal activities, wholesale trade, electricity, gas, heat supply and water, and goods rental and leasing increased in September.



Meanwhile, business-related services, real estate, information and communications, and medical, health care and welfare declined.



On a yearly basis, tertiary activity tertiary activity declined 1.0 percent in September, after remaining unchnaged in the previous month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de