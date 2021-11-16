- (PLX AI) - Thunderful Acquires Mobile Developer Early Morning Studio.
- • Thunderful Group pays an initial consideration of SEK 80.0 million on a cash- and debt-free basis, whereof SEK 45.0 million are paid in cash and SEK 35.0 million are paid by set-off against newly issued shares in Thunderful Group
- • Also additional earn-out component of maximum SEK 270 million can be paid out to the seller
- • The total maximum consideration for the transaction is therefore SEK 350 million
