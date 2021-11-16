- (PLX AI) - Tryg targets technical result between DKK 7.0 and DKK 7.4bn for 2024.
- • Tryg targets driven by a Combined ratio at or below 82
- • Tryg targets return on own funds at or above 25% in 2024
- • Tryg solvency ratio is expected to be between 195 and 205 as per H1 2022
- • Tryg aims at distributing a total of DKK 17bn to DKK 19bn to shareholders between 2022 and 2024
- • All financial targets are underpinned by the DKK 900m synergies related to the RSA acquisition which are fully re-confirmed and Tryg has already started delivering these as per Q3 2021
TRYG-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de