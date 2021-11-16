

IRVING (dpa-AFX) - TechnipFMC (FTI) said Tuesday that it has received a contract, which worth between $500 million and $1 billion, from Esso Exploration and Production Guyana Limited, an affiliate of Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM), to supply the subsea production system for the Yellowtail development.



TechnipFMC noted that it will provide project management, engineering, manufacturing and testing capabilities to deliver the overall subsea production system. The scope of the project includes 51 enhanced vertical deepwater trees and associated tooling, as well as 12 manifolds and associated controls and tie-in equipment.



TechnipFMC currently employs more than 60 Guyanese, and expects to continue to hire and train additional local staff in support of this award.



