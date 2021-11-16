IMC Exploration Group Plc - Notice of AGM Posted

THE DIRECTORS OF IMC EXPLORATION GROUP PLC DO NOT CONSIDER THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION FOR THE PURPOSES OF ARTICLE 7 OF Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse as it forms part of retained EU law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (the "MArket Abuse Regulation").

IMC Exploration Group plc ("IMC" or the "Company");

Publication of Annual General Meeting Notice

Notice has been given of the Annual General Meeting ("AGM") of the Company to be held on 7th December 2021 at 10 a.m., Dublin time.

Attached to the AGM notice sent to shareholders were a form of proxy and instructions for the completion and submission of the same, and a letter from the Chairman of the Board explaining that, because IMC considered the well-being of shareholders, executives and service providers to be a top priority, the AGM would be closed and that shareholders were requested not to attend in person owing to the high daily incidence of Covid-19 cases.

Shareholders were encouraged in this letter not only to exercise their rights by means of proxy voting but also to submit in advance to the Company any questions that they might ordinarily have raised at an open AGM, with the assurance of a response.

Copies of the AGM notice, form of proxy and the letter referred to above are downloadable from IMC's website.

Eamon P. O'Brien,

Executive Chairman,

Dublin, 16th November 2021

The Directors of IMC, after due and careful enquiry, accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.



REGULATORY ANNOUNCEMENT ENDS.

Enquiries :



Keith, Bayley, Rogers & Co. Limited

Graham Atthill-Beck: +44 7506 43 41 07 / Graham.Atthill-Beck@kbrl.co.uk

Brinsley Holman: +44 7776 30 22 28/ Brinsley.Holman@kbrl.co.uk



IMC Exploration Group plc

Kathryn Byrne: +353 85 233 6033