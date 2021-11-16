EP Global Opportunities Trust Plc - Portfolio Holding as at 30 October 2021

EP GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES TRUST PLC

PORTFOLIO HOLDINGS AS AT 31 OCTOBER 2021

Rank Company Sector Country % of

Net Assets Equity investments 1 Templeton European Long-Short Equity SIF Financials Other Europe 7.2 2 ENI Energy Italy 3.5 3 Tesco Consumer Staples United Kingdom 3.5 4 Unilever Consumer Staples United Kingdom 3.1 5 TotalEnergies Energy France 3.1 6 ING Financials Netherlands 2.9 7 Roche * Health Care Switzerland 2.8 8 Orange Communication Services France 2.6 9 Vodafone Communication Services United Kingdom 2.6 10 AstraZeneca Health Care United Kingdom 2.6 11 Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Financials Japan 2.4 12 Sanofi Health Care France 2.3 13 Singapore Telecommunications Communication Services Singapore 2.2 14 Daiwa House Industry Real Estate Japan 2.2 15 Novartis Health Care Switzerland 2.1 16 Lloyds Banking Financials United Kingdom 2.1 17 Verizon Communications Communication Services United States 2.0 18 BMW Consumer Discretionary Germany 2.0 19 Samsung Electronics Information Technology South Korea 2.0 20 Astellas Pharma Health Care Japan 2.0 21 Fresenius Medical Care Health Care Germany 1.9 22 Ubisoft Entertainment Communication Services France 1.9 23 Panasonic Consumer Discretionary Japan 1.8 24 Mirait Industrials Japan 0.8 25 Comsys Industrials Japan 0.8 26 Raito Kogyo Industrials Japan 0.8 27 Meitec Industrials Japan 0.8 28 Ship Healthcare Health Care Japan 0.7 29 TBS Communication Services Japan 0.6 30 Exeo Industrials Japan 0.6 31 Totetsu Kogyo Industrials Japan 0.5 Total equity investments 66.4 Fixed income investments 1 US Treasury Inflation Protected Security 0.125% 15 July 2030 4.8 Total fixed income investments 4.8 Cash and other net assets 28.8 Net assets 100.0

* The investment is in non-voting shares

GEOGRAPHICAL DISTRIBUTION

31 October 2021 % of Net Assets Europe ex UK 32.3 Japan 14.0 United Kingdom 13.8 Asia Pacific ex Japan 4.2 Americas 2.0 Fixed Income 4.8 Cash and other net assets 28.8 100.0

SECTOR DISTRIBUTION

31 October 2021 % of Net Assets Financials 14.7 Health Care 14.4 Communication Services 11.9 Energy 6.5 Consumer Staples 6.5 Industrials 4.3 Consumer Discretionary 3.8 Real Estate 2.2 Information Technology 2.0 Fixed Income 4.8 Cash and other net assets 28.8 100.0

Totals may not add due to rounding

As at 31 October 2021, the net assets of the Company were £116,710,000.

16 November 2021

