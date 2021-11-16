Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 16.11.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 680 internationalen Medien
News + Strong Buy: Geht es nach 3.200% Kursplus nun weiter!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
16.11.2021 | 08:04
70 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

EP Global Opportunities Trust Plc - Portfolio Holding as at 30 October 2021

EP Global Opportunities Trust Plc - Portfolio Holding as at 30 October 2021

PR Newswire

London, November 15

EP GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES TRUST PLC

PORTFOLIO HOLDINGS AS AT 31 OCTOBER 2021

RankCompanySectorCountry % of
Net Assets
Equity investments
1Templeton European Long-Short Equity SIFFinancialsOther Europe 7.2
2ENIEnergyItaly 3.5
3TescoConsumer StaplesUnited Kingdom 3.5
4UnileverConsumer StaplesUnited Kingdom 3.1
5TotalEnergiesEnergyFrance 3.1
6INGFinancialsNetherlands 2.9
7Roche *Health CareSwitzerland 2.8
8OrangeCommunication ServicesFrance 2.6
9VodafoneCommunication ServicesUnited Kingdom 2.6
10AstraZenecaHealth CareUnited Kingdom 2.6
11Sumitomo Mitsui TrustFinancialsJapan 2.4
12SanofiHealth CareFrance 2.3
13Singapore TelecommunicationsCommunication ServicesSingapore 2.2
14Daiwa House IndustryReal EstateJapan 2.2
15NovartisHealth CareSwitzerland 2.1
16Lloyds BankingFinancialsUnited Kingdom 2.1
17Verizon CommunicationsCommunication ServicesUnited States 2.0
18BMWConsumer DiscretionaryGermany 2.0
19Samsung ElectronicsInformation TechnologySouth Korea 2.0
20Astellas PharmaHealth CareJapan 2.0
21Fresenius Medical CareHealth CareGermany 1.9
22Ubisoft EntertainmentCommunication ServicesFrance 1.9
23PanasonicConsumer DiscretionaryJapan 1.8
24MiraitIndustrialsJapan 0.8
25ComsysIndustrialsJapan 0.8
26Raito KogyoIndustrialsJapan 0.8
27MeitecIndustrialsJapan 0.8
28Ship HealthcareHealth CareJapan 0.7
29TBSCommunication ServicesJapan 0.6
30ExeoIndustrialsJapan 0.6
31Totetsu KogyoIndustrialsJapan 0.5
Total equity investments66.4
Fixed income investments
1US Treasury Inflation Protected Security 0.125% 15 July 20304.8
Total fixed income investments4.8
Cash and other net assets28.8
Net assets100.0

* The investment is in non-voting shares

GEOGRAPHICAL DISTRIBUTION

31 October 2021% of Net Assets
Europe ex UK32.3
Japan14.0
United Kingdom13.8
Asia Pacific ex Japan4.2
Americas2.0
Fixed Income4.8
Cash and other net assets28.8
100.0

SECTOR DISTRIBUTION

31 October 2021 % of Net Assets
Financials14.7
Health Care14.4
Communication Services11.9
Energy6.5
Consumer Staples6.5
Industrials4.3
Consumer Discretionary3.8
Real Estate2.2
Information Technology2.0
Fixed Income4.8
Cash and other net assets28.8
100.0

Totals may not add due to rounding

As at 31 October 2021, the net assets of the Company were £116,710,000.

16 November 2021

The holdings report can also be viewed on the Company's website at www.epgot.com.

Legal Entity Identifier: 2138005T5CT5ITZ7ZX58

Enquiries:

Kenneth Greig
Franklin Templeton Investment Trust Management Limited
Tel: 0131 270 3800

The Company's registered office address is:

27-31 Melville Street
Edinburgh
EH3 7JF

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.