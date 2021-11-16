The U.S. National Renewable Energy Laboratory says in a new report that costs for all types of PV systems continue to fall, although it notes that balance-of-systems costs have increased or remained flat across sectors this year.From pv magazine USA The U.S. Department of Energy's National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) has released its annual cost breakdown of installed solar photovoltaic and battery storage systems. The U.S. Solar Photovoltaic System and Energy Storage Cost Benchmark: Q1 2021 report details installed costs for PV systems as of the first quarter of 2021. It says that costs ...

