

DUESSELDORF (dpa-AFX) - Nordex Group said that it has received an order from Enerjisa Üretim -independent power plant operator in Turkey - to supply and install twelve N163/5.X turbines for the 68.4 MW Erciyes wind farm.



The contract also includes a Premium Service contract for maintenance and service of the turbines for a period of 20 years. It is the first order fort the Nordex Group in Turkey for a wind farm with turbines from the 5 MW class.



The site for the Erciyes project is located in the province of Kayseri in the region of Central Anatolia. Installation is scheduled to start in summer 2022, with commissioning planned for the end of the same year.



Enerjisa Üretim is the joint-venture company of Sabanci Holding of Turkey and E.on of Germany.



