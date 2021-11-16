- (PLX AI) - Paradox Interactive Q3 revenue SEK 289.4 million vs. estimate SEK 268 million.
- • Q3 EPS SEK -0.31
|Realtime
|Geld
|Brief
|Zeit
|12,070
|12,440
|08:29
|12,000
|12,400
|08:07
|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|08:09
|Paradox Interactive Q3 EBIT SEK -44.6 Million vs. Estimate SEK -104 Million
|(PLX AI) - Paradox Interactive Q3 revenue SEK 289.4 million vs. estimate SEK 268 million.• Q3 EPS SEK -0.31
► Artikel lesen
|Do
|PARADOX INTERACTIVE AB: Empire of Sin: Two Major Updates Launching on November 18
|Do
|PARADOX INTERACTIVE AB: Embrace The Afterlife With the Necroids Species Pack, Available Now For Stellaris: Console Edition
|Do
|PARADOX INTERACTIVE AB: Europa Universalis IV Origins Immersion Pack Now Available
|09.11.
|Nomination Committee in Paradox Interactive AB appointed
|Unternehmen / Aktien
|Kurs
|%
|PARADOX INTERACTIVE AB
|12,140
|-0,33 %