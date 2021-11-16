

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 2.00 am ET Tuesday, the Office for National Statistics releases UK unemployment data. The jobless rate is forecast to fall to 4.4 percent in three months to September.



Ahead of the data, the pound traded mixed against its major rivals. While it rose against the franc, it held steady against the rest of major rivals.



The pound was worth 153.25 against the yen, 1.2413 against the franc, 1.3424 against the greenback and 0.8476 against the euro as of 1:55 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de