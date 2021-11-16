Anzeige
Dienstag, 16.11.2021
Strong Buy: Geht es nach 3.200% Kursplus nun weiter!?
PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works: S&P Global upgrades MMK's sustainability rating

DJ PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works: S&P Global upgrades MMK's sustainability rating

PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works (MMK) PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works: S&P Global upgrades MMK's sustainability rating 16-Nov-2021 / 07:58 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron & Steel Works ("MMK", or "the Group") (MICEX-RTS: MAGN; LSE: MMK), one of the 
         world's largest steel producers, is pleased to announce that S&P Global upgraded MMK's sustainability 
         rating by 64% on 12th November 2021. 
         According to the Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA), which was published on 12th November by 
S&P Global    the international credit rating and information agency S&P Global, PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron & Steel 
upgrades MMK's  Works has significantly strengthened its position in terms of ESG. 
sustainability 
rating      The overall score assigned by S&P analysts, based on the results of the assessment of MMK's 
         activities aimed at ensuring sustainable development, increased by 36 points, resulting in a total 
16 november 2021 score of 56 (out of a possible 100). 
Magnitogorsk,   It's clear to see that MMK's work on ESG, notably environmental protection, social policy and 
Russia      corporate governance, has been appreciated by the S&P CSA analysts and the score reflects that. 
         As a modern and responsible company, MMK is working to ensure the fullest possible disclosure of 
         information on all aspects of sustainable development, every year it demonstrates more and more 
         transparency in these matters. "We conduct our business in accordance with the generally accepted 
         principles of sustainable development, which presupposes a high degree of openness of our company," 
         said Pavel Shilyaev, CEO of PJSC MMK. 
         MMK's disclosure transparency is continually improving and, as can be seen from the increased scores 
         amongst ESG agencies such as S&P, this does not go unnoticed at both national and international 
         levels. 
About MMK 
MMK is one of the world's largest steel producers and a leading Russian metals company. 
The Group's operations in Russia include a large steel-producing unit encompassing the 
entire production chain, from the preparation of iron ore to downstream processing of 
rolled steel. MMK turns out a broad range of steel products, with a predominant share of 
premium products. In 2020, MMK produced 11.6 mln tonnes of crude steel and sold 10.8 mln Subscribe to our official MMK 
tonnes of commercial steel products.                           channel in Telegram, to be 
                                             the first to know about key 
??K is an industry leader in terms of production costs and margins. Group revenue in 2020 MMK news. 
totalled USD 6,395 mln, with an EBITDA of USD 1,492 mln. MMK boasts the industry's lowest 
debt burden. Net debt/EBITDA ratio was -0.06? at the end of 2020. The Group's 
investment-grade rating is confirmed by the leading global rating agencies Fitch, Moody's 
and S&P. 
MMK's ordinary shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange, while its depositary receipts 
are traded on the London Stock Exchange. Free float amounts to 20.2%. 
 
Investor Relations Department 
+7 (915) 380-62-66      KEY UPCOMING EVENTS IN 2021 
kryachko.vs@mmk.ru 
               Financial calendar 
 
 
ESG DEPARTMENT 
               1 December  EEMEA Metals & Mining Virtual Fieldtrip, online 
Yaroslava Vrubel 
+7 982 282 9682        7 December  Capital Markets Day: MMK online. Fireside chat with the leadership team 
vrubel.ys@mmk.ru 
               8 December  WOOD's Winter Wonderland conference, online 
 Communications Department Dmitriy Kuchumov +7 (499) 238-26-13 kuchumov.do@mmk.ru Oleg Egorov +7 (499) 238-26-13 egorov.oa@mmk.ru

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     US5591892048 
Category Code: MSCM 
TIDM:     MMK 
LEI Code:   253400XSJ4C01YMCXG44 
Sequence No.: 126873 
EQS News ID:  1249253 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1249253&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 16, 2021 01:58 ET (06:58 GMT)

