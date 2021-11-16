Pressemitteilung der IuteCredit Europe:

IuteCredit reports unaudited results for 9M/2021Growing digitally and financiallyOPERATIONAL HIGHLIGHTS

- Loan payouts increasing y-o-y with record-high months in July and August with balance sheet up 11,5% to 130,0 million EUR.- Number of loans signed up y-o-y 33,3% to 216.046 (9M/2020: 162.125).- Principal amount of loans issued increased 52,7% to 122,9 million EUR (9M/2020: 80,5 million EUR).- Gross loan portfolio up 20,0% to 114,0 million EUR (31 December 2020: 95,0 million EUR).- Repayment discipline (Customer Performance Index, CPI30) improving to 86,7% (9M 2020: 84,2%).- Net loan portfolio up 24.8% to 98,8 million EUR (31 December 2020: 79,2 million EUR).- Total number of customers increased by 12,4% to 772.463 (31 December 2020: 664.130).

STRATEGIC HIGHLIGHTS

- Increasing use of the digital customer journey with around ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...