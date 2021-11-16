DJ Aquis Stock Exchange: Restoration to trading
Aquis Stock Exchange Aquis Stock Exchange: Restoration to trading 16-Nov-2021 / 07:11 GMT/BST
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
RESTORATION OF TRADING
The following company is restored to trading on the AQSE Growth Market with effect from 08.00am, 16/11/2021:
Globe Capital Ltd
Ordinary Shares
Symbol: GCAP
ISIN: KYG394391158
The Regulation Department
Aquis Stock Exchange
77 Cornhill London
EC3V 3QQ
Tel: 0203 597 6361
Email: aqseregulation@aquis.eu
Website: www.aquis.eu
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
End of Announcement - EQS News Service
1249275 16-Nov-2021
Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1249275&application_name=news
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
November 16, 2021 02:11 ET (07:11 GMT)