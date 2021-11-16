DJ Aquis Stock Exchange: Restoration to trading

RESTORATION OF TRADING

The following company is restored to trading on the AQSE Growth Market with effect from 08.00am, 16/11/2021:

Globe Capital Ltd

Ordinary Shares

Symbol: GCAP

ISIN: KYG394391158

