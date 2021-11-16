Terranet welcome new interim CFO

Thomas Falkenberg will take over as interim CFO at Terranet by the 1st of December. Thomas has a background from, among others, the media industry and comes most recently from Bauer Media, where he worked as CFO.

"We welcome Thomas to the company and look forward to a strengthened team that together will continue to develop and clarify Terranet's position as a future market category leader within active safety." says Terranet CEO Pär-Olof Johannesson.

Johan Wångblad is leaving his position as CFO at Terranet, a busy period during which the company has significantly strengthened its financial position.

Capital Markets Day

On the 6th of December Terranet welcomes you to an exclusive day where you will be exposed to some of the avant garde brains in the Terranet ecosystem and the global automotive industry. Monday December 6th at 10:00 am to 02:00 pm. Address to: 7A Posthuset, Vasagatan 28, 111 20 Stockholm Sweden

Please ensure you reserve your seat for the event in Stockholm here, only limited seats available: https://bit.ly/3mflryl

Each presentation will be broadcasted and distributed live digitally. Sign up here: https://bit.ly/3B308UP

