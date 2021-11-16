

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Landsec (LAND.L), on Tuesday, announced the creation of a new £135 million net zero transition investment plan to help the Group achieve its 2030 science-based targets and drive its transition to net zero.



The move comes two years ahead of the Government's recently announced deadline for corporates to publish their pathway to net zero. The company stated that the fund will be used to finance a series of initiatives over the coming nine years to reduce Landsec's carbon footprint and drive innovation and best practice across the wider industry.



Further, Landsec noted that the £135 million investment programme will be used across Landsec's entire portfolio. It is expected that overall the programme will see 24,000 tonnes of carbon emissions removed from Landsec's operations - equivalent to over 35,000 return flights from London to New York.



Mark Allan, Landsec CEO said, 'Our net zero transition investment plan is a significant commitment to ensure that Landsec delivers against its science-based target to reduce carbon emissions by 70% by 2030.'



