Reputation, Inc.: Reputation Announces Toby Phelps as New Vice President of Sales Amid EMEA Expansion

Organisation bolsters European leadership team during time of exponential growth

LIVERPOOL, United Kingdom, Nov. 16, 2021, the global leader in reputation experience management (RXM), today announced Toby Phelps as its Vice President of Sales in the EMEA region. This comes as the organisation experiences unprecedented global growth across a variety of sectors, especially in mid-market and enterprise categories.



Reporting to EMEA Managing Director Anthony Gaskell, Phelps will be responsible for leading the region's go-to-market strategy, driving business growth with both new and existing customers. He draws upon past experience both in corporate and high-growth technology organisations to further Reputation's global expansion plans.

"Toby is a strategic sales leader with an impeccable track record. His background in SaaS enterprise sales at high growth technology companies makes him well positioned to lead our regional sales organisation as we continue to evolve and expand in EMEA," says Reputation EMEA Managing Director Anthony Gaskell.

Phelps joins from Uberall, where he led its enterprise sales organization. Prior to Uberall, he held various sales leadership roles at AB Tasty, Hitwise and Experian. His deep experience in the marketing technology space will help Reputation strengthen its presence in the EMEA region, while continuing to expand across the globe.

"Reputation is experiencing exceptional growth in the region, and I am delighted to be joining a company with an outstanding leadership team and product vision," says Phelps. "I've already seen the relevancy of our technology and value proposition and am eager to help take our EMEA sales organization to the next level."

Reputation is on target to double its headcount in EMEA this year, and is projecting a 70% growth in annual recurring revenue (ARR) for the region. Reputation's growth in Europe's automotive industry has been significant; the company saw a 170% growth in revenue, including one of the top 5 OEMs in the world. Hospitality continues to be another high-growth industry for the business, with 51% revenue growth in this sector, and four out of the five largest pub groups in the UK are now using Reputation.

Reputation's feedback-to-action platform translates vast amounts of solicited and unsolicited feedback data into prescriptive insights that foster business growth. For more information about Reputation, please visit www.reputation.com.

Reputation

