

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Diageo plc, (DEO), producer and seller of alcoholic beverages worldwide on Tuesday issued new medium-term (fiscal 23 to fiscal 25) organic growth guidance of 5 percent to 7 percent in net sales and 6 percent to 9 percent in operating profit.



The London-headquartered company also announced the introduction of an ambitious plan to increase the total beverage alcohol (TBA) market share by 50 percent, from 4 percent currently to 6 percent by 2030.



The company, with its collection of brands including Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J?B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray and Guinness expects strong organic net sales growth of at least 16 percent in the first half of fiscal 22 and organic operating profit growth ahead of organic net sales growth.



The company is confident that its ten-year sustainability action plan 'Society 2030: Spirit of Progress' would build on the strong track record of doing business the right way.



Shares of Diageo closed Monday's trading at $205.05, up $0.21 or 0.10 percent from previous close.



