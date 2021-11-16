Happy Supplements Inc.: Happy Supplements Announces Engagement of One of Vancouver's Leading Influencers to Lead Subsidiary, bettermoo(d)'s Social Media Campaign

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 16, 2021 / Happy Supplements Inc. (CSE:HAPY)(FWB:0I5)(WKN:A2QK6P) (the "Company" or "Happy") is pleased to announce that it has engaged the services of successful Vancouver-based influencer, Julia Thompson, to curate and lead the social media marketing campaign of bettermoo(d), the Company's recently acquired purpose driven plant-based, alternative dairy brand.

Ms. Thompson is a digital content creator and photographer, as well as an avid world traveler. Over the 5 last year(s) Miss Thompson, has amassed an Instagram following of over 406,000 followers, a Tik Tok following of 680,000 and across her various social media platforms has a combined reach of over 1,000,000 strong. Through her camera lens and her thought-provoking social media content Julia strives to unlock the social consciousness of as many people globally as she possibly can. As best put in her own words, Julia "…seeks to inspire conscious consumption and a sustainable future".

bettermoo(d)'s mission is to cultivate a community that embodies a balanced plant-based lifestyle, is committed to sustainably sourcing all ingredients, and making a positive impact on the planet throughout the full production, distribution, consumption and disposal cycle. We aim to produce high quality products that offer versatility, nourish the body and also feed the soul. With an aligned set of values, Julia's commitment to the environment, global sustainability, and overall health and well-being, along with her passion for travel and her photography prowess make Julia a great fit to lead the Company's social media campaign.

Julia is committed to representing brands with which she has a philosophical connection, and bettermoo(d) is excited to have her endorse our inaugural dairy alternative product, Moodrink, and be our ambassador in the social media realm.

Some of Julia's more well known clients that have reaped the benefits of her talents and commitment include some very established Canadian and International brands including, Acura, Toyota, Kodiak Books, Marks Canada, Coleman, and Blundstone, to name a few. Julia is excited to join the revolutionary dairy-replacement movement along with Canadian musician Bryan Adams who has been a vegan for over 30.

"We are thrilled to have Julia on board to take bettermoo(d)'s social media campaign to the next level. Julia's values are synergistic to those we hold as a Company and her ability to connect with global audiences that are committed to making lasting changes is something that is paramount to our Company's brand success," stated Nima Bahrami, CEO of bettermoo(d).

About Happy Supplements

Happy Supplements Inc. is an innovative beverage company focused on delivering high quality beverages both online and through local market retailers. Happy Supplements utilizes social media to deliver educational experiences with their customer base while demonstrating their innovative beverage technology.

Happy Supplements Inc.'s wholly owned subsidiary bettermoo(d), is a purpose driven plant-based, alternative dairy brand based in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, driven by the motto, "What A Cow Eats and A Human Needs". Inspired by rich and creamy milks and cheeses from the Alps regions of Europe, bettermoo(d) dairy alternatives are infused with a proprietary blend of herbs, similar to those eaten by pasture-raised cows in these regions, prior to the introduction of mass factory farming of cows for milk. Launching winter 2021/2022, bettermoo(d)'s first product, Moodrink, will be available for purchase across Canada. For more information on bettermoo(d) and to find products near you, please visit www.bettermoo.com .

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD of DIRECTORS

Steve Pear

Chief Executive Officer and Director

For further information please contact:

investors@happytea.com

Happy Supplements Inc.

Company URL: www.happytea.com

Phone: 1-236-521-0626

The CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain certain "Forward-Looking Statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities laws. When or if used in this news release, the words "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "target, "plan", "forecast", "may", "schedule" and similar words or expressions identify forward-looking statements or information. These forward-looking statements or information may relate to the potential acquisition of bettermoo(d), and other factors or information. Such statements represent the Company's current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social risks, contingencies and uncertainties. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements or information to reflect changes in assumptions or changes in circumstances or any other events affecting such statements and information other than as required by applicable laws, rules and regulations.

SOURCE: Happy Supplements Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/673061/Happy-Supplements-Announces-Engagement-of-One-of-Vancouvers-Leading-Influencers-to-Lead-Subsidiary-bettermoods-Social-Media-Campaign