

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Intermediate Capital Group PLC (ICP.L) on Tuesday reported group profit before tax of 264.7 million pounds during the first six months ended 30 September 2021, a 37 percent increase from 192.8 million pounds in the same period a year ago.



Earnings for the period increased to 240.5 million pounds or 82.8p per share from 190.5 million pounds or 66p per share last year.



The company's Fund Management Company segment's profit before tax increased 35 percent year-over-year to 120.9 million pounds and Investment Company segment's profit before tax rose 40 percent to 143.8 million pounds from last year.



Fund Management Company revenue rose to 231.7 million pounds for the six-month period from 175.9 million pounds in the comparable period a ear ago.



The group's net asset value per share increased 25% year-over-year to 609p.



The company said its total asset under management (AUM) as on 30 September 2021 grew to $68.8 billion from $59.6 billion since 31 March 2021.



The company's Board declared an interim dividend of 18.7p per share, 10% increase from the prior year, to be paid on 10 January 2022, to shareholders of record 10 December 2021.



'Looking ahead, activity levels across our business remain high. Our performance demonstrates our multiple drivers of compounding growth, and gives us further confidence in our medium-term guidance. As we raise successor vintages of current strategies and expand our product offering, our visible and long-term third-party fee income on a growing base of AUM is poised to increase meaningfully over the next several years,' stated Benoît Durteste, CEO and CIO.



