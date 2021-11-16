- (PLX AI) - Paradox Interactive shares rose 9% after third-quarter earnings beat expectations and the CEO vowed "far better" performance ahead.
- • Q3 sales beat by SEK 20 million, while the EBIT loss was less than half what the market expected
- • "We can and will perform far better," CEO Fredrik Wester said
- • "My and the management team's focus is on maximizing and developing a few strong segments and franchises, rather than placing several new big flags in unexplored territories," Wester said
- • Internal development will take precedence in future investments, CEO said
- • The CEO seems very focused on improving operations, invest more in internal projects, and seems to have a clear agenda ahead, Carnegie analysts said
