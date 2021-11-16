

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - British drug major AstraZeneca (AZN.L, AZN) Tuesday said the company and its partners have supplied two billion doses of its COVID-19 vaccine to more than 170 countries across the world in the last 11 months after its first approval.



Approximately two-thirds of these supplies were delivered to low- and lower-middle-income countries, including more than 175 million doses delivered to 130 countries through the COVAX Facility.



The company said the milestone comes just over 18 months after AstraZeneca and Oxford University formed their landmark partnership to develop and distribute a not-for-profit COVID-19 vaccine. It also comes less than 12 months after its first emergency authorisation in the UK.



The vaccine has been granted a conditional marketing authorisation or emergency use in more than 90 countries. It also has Emergency Use Listing from the World Health Organization, which accelerates the pathway to access in up to 142 countries through the COVAX Facility.



The vaccine is known as Vaxzevria in Europe. Under a sub-license agreement with AstraZeneca, the vaccine is manufactured and supplied by the Serum Institute of India under the name COVISHIELD.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

ASTRAZENECA-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de