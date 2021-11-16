

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Netease Inc. (NTES) revealed a profit for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year.



The company's earnings totaled RMB3.18 billion, or RMB4.73 per share. This compares with RMB3.00 billion, or RMB4.37 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Netease Inc. reported adjusted earnings of RMB3.86 billion or RMB5.74 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 18.9% to RMB22.19 billion from RMB18.66 billion last year.



Netease Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): RMB3.86 Bln. vs. RMB3.67 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): RMB5.74 vs. RMB5.35 last year. -Revenue (Q3): RMB22.19 Bln vs. RMB18.66 Bln last year.



