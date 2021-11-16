Ethical retail challenger Wholee continues global growth. App downloads now surpass 5 million and rising - UK remains largest market

LONDON, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Zero markup and ethical online retail app, Wholee (https://uk.wholee.sale/), has continued its rapid growth in sales and app downloads as consumers seek to get their Christmas shopping done early this year.

Positioning itself as a credible rival to online retail giants, including Amazon, eBay, and Wish, the app has surged past 5 million downloads globally, with nearly 2 million in the United Kingdom - its leading growth market, with over 38 per cent of sales - across the App Store and Google Play. The USA follows closely behind, with almost 1 million downloads and 34 per cent of Wholee's sales.

The positive results come after Wholee opened up its previously members-only benefits to all consumers, including express delivery and 24/7 customer support. It has also introduced quality and size guarantees, and unique 360 degree product viewing technology, all in the name of providing an industry-leading customer experience and to ensure that what customers buy is exactly what they receive.

Wholee is available online at https://uk.wholee.sale/, or on Apple's App Store and Google Play.

Commenting, Wholee Prime spokesperson, Eleanor Thomas, said:

"We are delighted with the sustained growth in both app downloads and global sales.

"Our continued success is a vindication of our customer-focused approach to online retail. As more and more retailers devote greater efforts to their online offering, customers are becoming more discerning over not just what they buy, but how they find the shopping experience, and whether they feel valued as more than a number in sales statistics.

"Through our unique zero-markup pricing model, we have already made great strides towards transforming an already tired and outdated e-retail market, and our recent developments will only complement this. Consumers shop with us knowing they are the focus of our business, not profits, and all the signs are there that more and more people will look to Wholee for their online shopping needs as we move into the new year. All consumers can look forward to an exciting range of products and gift options for the Christmas and holiday season ahead."

About Wholee

Wholee is a disruptor to the online retail marketplace which connects users directly to approved factories. Launched in August 2020, Singapore-based Wholee Prime works by connecting users with over 100,000 manufacturers across the globe. It offers good quality products at lower prices and gives users access to millions of modern consumer products across a range of categories, including fashion, home and garden, and lifestyle.