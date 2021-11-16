NASDAQ OMX Nordic: IT - Equity Derivatives Test System - Disturbance in EqD TEST

We are currently experiencing a disturbance on EqD Test. Some clients may experience connectivity issues towards EQD test environment. Impact EqD Test is currently unavailable for some clients for testing. Update We are currently working on solving this issue and an update of the status for EqD Test will be sent when the issue will be solved. Contact If you have any questions in regards to this IT-Notice please contact Technical Support at technicalsupport@nasdaq.com or +46 8 405 6750