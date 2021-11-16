Anzeige
Dienstag, 16.11.2021
GlobeNewswire
16.11.2021 | 10:05
NASDAQ OMX Nordic: IT - Equity Derivatives Test System - Disturbance in EqD TEST

We are currently experiencing a disturbance on EqD Test. Some clients may
experience connectivity issues towards EQD test environment. 

Impact

EqD Test is currently unavailable for some clients for testing.

Update

We are currently working on solving this issue and an update of the status for
EqD Test will be sent when the issue will be solved. 

Contact

If you have any questions in regards to this IT-Notice please contact Technical
Support at technicalsupport@nasdaq.com or +46 8 405 6750
