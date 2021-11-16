The "CBD Regulation in the Nordic Countries" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report gives you the opportunity to gain a broader understanding of CBD in the Nordic countries by combining individual regulatory reports for Sweden, Norway, Denmark and Finland.
Each report provides a detailed overview of the regulatory regime for hemp, CBD and cannabis in each country and covers all areas of the framework including extracts, finished products, import/export requirements, and medical and recreational cannabis.
Norway has a fairly strict regime when it comes to CBD and cannabis with both falling under the same regulatory framework and in Denmark CBD is considered a pharmaceutical substance, while it is not a scheduled substance in either Sweden or Finland.
The benefit of this bundle is that it enables a comparative analysis of these four countries, allowing you to draw similarities and differences between the regimes.
Despite being so close to one another, each country has a fairly different approach to regulation, and so if you are interested in the Scandinavian market, then this report provides you with a comprehensive overview of each market.
Key Topics Covered:
CBD Regulatory Report: Norway
- Executive summary
- Outlook
- Hemp plant
- Extracts as finished products
- Finished products containing CBD and extracts
- Import and export requirements
- Minor cannabinoids
- Medical cannabis
- Recreational cannabis
- Relevant laws
- Relevant bodies
CBD Regulatory Report: Finland
- Executive summary
- Outlook
- Hemp plant
- Extracts as finished products
- Finished products containing extracts
- Import and export requirements
- Minor cannabinoids
- Medical cannabis
- Recreational cannabis
- Relevant laws
- Relevant bodies
CBD Regulatory Report: Denmark
- Executive summary
- Outlook
- Hemp and CBD
- Extracts as finished products
- Finished products containing CBD and extracts
- Import and export requirements
- Medical cannabis
- Recreational cannabis
- Relevant laws
- Relevant bodies
CBD Regulatory Report: Sweden
- Executive summary
- Outlook
- Hemp plant
- Extracts as finished products
- Finished products containing CBD and extracts
- Import and export requirements
- Medical cannabis
- Recreational cannabis
- Relevant laws
- Relevant bodies
Companies Mentioned
- Kanavape
- The Green Party
- Finola
- Kanavape
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fd3dlu
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211116005629/en/
Contacts:
ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900