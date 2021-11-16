The "CBD Regulation in the Nordic Countries" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report gives you the opportunity to gain a broader understanding of CBD in the Nordic countries by combining individual regulatory reports for Sweden, Norway, Denmark and Finland.

Each report provides a detailed overview of the regulatory regime for hemp, CBD and cannabis in each country and covers all areas of the framework including extracts, finished products, import/export requirements, and medical and recreational cannabis.

Norway has a fairly strict regime when it comes to CBD and cannabis with both falling under the same regulatory framework and in Denmark CBD is considered a pharmaceutical substance, while it is not a scheduled substance in either Sweden or Finland.

The benefit of this bundle is that it enables a comparative analysis of these four countries, allowing you to draw similarities and differences between the regimes.

Despite being so close to one another, each country has a fairly different approach to regulation, and so if you are interested in the Scandinavian market, then this report provides you with a comprehensive overview of each market.

Key Topics Covered:

CBD Regulatory Report: Norway

Executive summary Outlook Hemp plant Extracts as finished products Finished products containing CBD and extracts Import and export requirements Minor cannabinoids Medical cannabis Recreational cannabis Relevant laws Relevant bodies

CBD Regulatory Report: Finland

Executive summary Outlook Hemp plant Extracts as finished products Finished products containing extracts Import and export requirements Minor cannabinoids Medical cannabis Recreational cannabis Relevant laws Relevant bodies

CBD Regulatory Report: Denmark

Executive summary Outlook Hemp and CBD Extracts as finished products Finished products containing CBD and extracts Import and export requirements Medical cannabis Recreational cannabis Relevant laws Relevant bodies

CBD Regulatory Report: Sweden

Executive summary Outlook Hemp plant Extracts as finished products Finished products containing CBD and extracts Import and export requirements Medical cannabis Recreational cannabis Relevant laws Relevant bodies

Companies Mentioned

Kanavape

The Green Party

Finola

