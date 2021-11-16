

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks were moving higher on Tuesday after U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping stressed their responsibility to the world to avoid conflict, whether intended or untended. But there was no breakthrough on issues concerning both nations.



The benchmark CAC 40 edged up 11 points, or 0.2 percent, to 7,140 after rising half a percent the previous day.



Danone SA dropped half a percent. The company said it has agreed to sell Aqua d'Or, its Water and Beverage business in Denmark.



Capgemini, a IT services and consulting company, edged up slightly after it completed the acquisition of Empired Limited (EPD), an Australian IT services provider, for about A$233 million.



Bouygues SA declined 1.5 percent. The telecommunications, media, and construction company reiterated its outlook after reporting a surge in its nine-month net profit.



