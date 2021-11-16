Lateral Flow Assays Market Size Worth $9.8 Billion By 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global lateral flow assays market size is expected to reach USD 9.8 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.0% from 2021 to 2028. Major drivers of the market include an increase in the prevalence of infectious diseases, a rise in government initiatives to curb infectious and chronic diseases, a rise in demand for point of care testing, and strategic mergers and acquisitions.

Key Insights & Findings:

The outbreak of COVID-19 has created significant demand for lateral flow assays for conducting mass testing in the U.S. and European countries

However, increasing vaccinations leading to reduced COVID-19 cases in the coming years may hamper the segment growth

By product, kits and reagents held the largest share in 2020 as they offer easy, effective, and rapid diagnosis of chronic and infectious diseases

Easy availability of kits and reagents coupled with the launch of new kits by major players are key factors propelling the segment growth

A smartphone-based lateral flow reader is more convenient due to its ease of use and portability. Thus, it is anticipated to witness significant growth in the near future

The clinical testing application segment held the largest market share in 2020 owing to an increase in the incidence of infectious diseases, a rise in the pressure to reduce overall healthcare costs, and increasing demand for POC testing devices that can be used in any healthcare setting

Technological advancements in the healthcare sector, innovation in technology and devices, and an increase in the adoption of POC testing by patients and healthcare professionals are anticipated to fuel the market growth during the forecast period

The drug development and quality testing segment is anticipated to witness the fastest CAGR throughout the forecast period

An increase in the use of lateral flow assays for therapeutic drug monitoring has majorly driven the segment growth

An increase in the availability of antibiotic tests is one of the factors influencing the market growth during the forecast period

Sandwich assay technique accounted for significant revenue share in 2020 owing to their accuracy, affordability, and ease of use

Hospitals and clinics are the major end-users of lateral flow assays, thus, accounted for a major share in 2020

An increase in healthcare expenditure globally has significantly contributed to the growth of the market.

North America dominated the market in 2020 with the presence of prominent players in the region and high adoption of advanced products by end-users

Asia Pacific is projected to witness the fastest CAGR throughout the forecast period

Read 176 page market research report, "Lateral Flow Assays Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Kits & Reagents, Benchtop Readers), By Application (Clinical Testing, Veterinary Diagnostics), By Technique, By End-use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028", by Grand View Research

Continuous strategic initiatives undertaken by leading and emerging players to develop and launch advanced products are anticipated to significantly support the market growth. For instance, in January 2021, U.K.-based Sensyne Health launched MagnifEye, a novel smartphone app that utilizes deep machine learning AI to automate the accurate reading of lateral flow diagnostic tests. Additionally, in March 2021, IUL SA, a Spain-based lateral flow products manufacturer, introduced its new lateral flow reader, iPeak+. In addition, a rise in mergers and collaborations by market players is anticipated to facilitate access to novel lateral flow technologies

A rise in the prevalence of infectious diseases, including the outbreak of COVID-19, and an increase in government initiatives to curb COVID-19, HIV, and other communicable diseases are anticipated to create significant demand for lateral flow devices. According to the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services, the U.S. government has formed the U.S. President's Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR) that works towards preventing, early detection, and responding to new as well as existing risks related to AIDS and HIV.

Grand View Research has segmented the global lateral flow assays market report on the basis of product, application, technique, end use, and region:

Lateral Flow Assays Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

Kits & Reagents



Lateral Flow Readers



Digital/Mobile Readers





Benchtop Readers

Lateral Flow Assays Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

Clinical Testing



Infectious Diseases Testing





COVID-19 Testing







Mosquito Borne Disease Testing









Influenza Testing









Sexually Transmitted Infection Testing









HIV Testing











HPV Testing











Chlamydia Testing











Gonorrhea Testing











Syphilis Testing











Others









Hepatitis









Tuberculosis









Others







Cardiac Marker Testing







Troponin I and T Testing









CK-MB Testing









BNP and NT-proBNP Testing









Myoglobin Testing









D-Dimer Testing









Others







Pregnancy & Fertility Testing







Pregnancy Testing









Fertility Testing







Cholesterol Testing/Lipid Profile Testing







Drugs of Abuse Testing







Others





Veterinary Diagnostics





Food safety & Environment Testing





Drug Development & Quality Testing

Lateral Flow Assays Technique Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

Sandwich Assays



Competitive Assays



Multiplex Detection Assays

Lateral Flow Assays End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

Hospitals & Clinics



Diagnostic Laboratories



Home Care



Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies



Others

Lateral Flow Assays Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



U.K.





Germany





France





Italy





Spain





Russia



Asia Pacific



Japan





China





India





South Korea





Australia





Singapore



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico





Argentina



Middle East & Africa

South Africa





Saudi Arabia





UAE

List of Key Players of Lateral Flow Assays Market

Abbott

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Biomerieux SA

Bio-rad Laboratories, Inc.

Perkinelmer, Inc.

Quidel Corporation

Merck KGAA

Hologic, Inc.

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Danaher Corporation

Siemens Healthineers

Qiagen N.V.

Veterinary Diagnostics Market - The global veterinary diagnostics market size was valued at USD 6.2 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.5% from 2021 to 2028.

Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Market - The global rapid medical diagnostic kits market size was valued at USD 13.8 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.4% from 2021 to 2028.

Paper Diagnostics Market-The global paper diagnostics market size was estimated at USD 5.69 billion in 2017. It is poised to witness a CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period.

