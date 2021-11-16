The "Dental Implants Market Size, Share COVID-19 Impact Analysis Europe 2021-2027, Includes: Dental Implants, Final Abutments, Treatment Planning Software Surgical Guides" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The EU dental implants market size is projected to reach over €1.4 billion by 2027.
Throughout this medical market research, the publisher analysed more than 70 European companies and utilized comprehensive methodology to understand the Market Sizes, Unit Sales, ASPs, Company Market Shares, and to create accurate forecasts.
Key Market Insights
One ongoing trend within Europe's dental implant market is the bundling of dental products which has stemmed from the aforementioned competitive pressure posed in the market.
Established implant companies are offering complimentary treatment planning software and are expanding their product portfolios to include dental regenerative products such as bone graft substitutes (BGSs) within their bulk implant orders. Similarly, smaller market players are offering instrument kits and treatment software with their implant orders to draw customers away from the more established market leaders.
Market growth will be driven by the ongoing shift towards computer-aided design/computer-aided manufacturing (CAD/CAM) final abutments and digital dentistry as a whole.
Despite competitive pricing pressures, CAD/CAM abutments are gaining share and encouraging stability of the ASP of the overall market.
This shift towards CAD/CAM has increased the value of the final abutment segment and is expected to continue doing so over the forecast period.
Currently, the top competitors within the European dental implant markets are Straumann Group, Dentsply Sirona, and Envista.
EUROPE RESEARCH
Markets Covered
- Dental Implant Market The market analysis is further broken down into segments by:
- Type: Premium, Value, Discount, and Mini;
- Procedure Type: One-Stage Surgery, Two-Stage Surgery, Immediate Loading;
- Shape: Parallel Wall, Tapered;
- Connection Type: Internal, External, One-Piece;
- Application: Single-Tooth Replacement, Multi-Tootle Bridge Securement, Denture Securement;
- Material: Titanium, Ceramic/Zirconia
- Final Abutment Market The market analysis is further broken down into segments by:
- Fabrication: Stock, Custom Cast, CAD/CAM;
- Type: Cement-Retained, Screw-Retained, Denture Retaining;
- Material: Titanium, Ceramic/Zirconia, Gold;
- Stock: Ti-Base, Traditional Stock;
- Zirconia, Lithium Discillicate, Other Ceramic;
- Treatment Planning Software Market The market analysis is further broken down into segments by:
- Market: Treatment Planning Software, Treatment Planning Software Maintenance Fees
- Surgical Guide Market The market analysis is further broken down into segments by:
- Market: Traditional, Third-Party, In-House
Regions:
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Benelux
- Scandinavia
- Austria
- Switzerland
- Portugal
Scope
- Base Year: 2020
- Forecast: 2021-2027
- Historical Data: 2017-2020
Quantitative Coverage:
- Market Size
- Market Shares
- Market Forecasts
- Market Growth Rates
- Units Sold
- Average Selling Prices
Qualitative Coverage
- COVID19 Impact
- Market Growth Trends
- Market Limiters
- Competitive Analysis SWOT for Top Competitors
- Mergers Acquisitions
- Company Profiles
- Product Portfolios
