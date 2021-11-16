The "Dental Implants Market Size, Share COVID-19 Impact Analysis Europe 2021-2027, Includes: Dental Implants, Final Abutments, Treatment Planning Software Surgical Guides" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The EU dental implants market size is projected to reach over €1.4 billion by 2027.

Throughout this medical market research, the publisher analysed more than 70 European companies and utilized comprehensive methodology to understand the Market Sizes, Unit Sales, ASPs, Company Market Shares, and to create accurate forecasts.

Key Market Insights

One ongoing trend within Europe's dental implant market is the bundling of dental products which has stemmed from the aforementioned competitive pressure posed in the market.

Established implant companies are offering complimentary treatment planning software and are expanding their product portfolios to include dental regenerative products such as bone graft substitutes (BGSs) within their bulk implant orders. Similarly, smaller market players are offering instrument kits and treatment software with their implant orders to draw customers away from the more established market leaders.

Market growth will be driven by the ongoing shift towards computer-aided design/computer-aided manufacturing (CAD/CAM) final abutments and digital dentistry as a whole.

Despite competitive pricing pressures, CAD/CAM abutments are gaining share and encouraging stability of the ASP of the overall market.

This shift towards CAD/CAM has increased the value of the final abutment segment and is expected to continue doing so over the forecast period.

Currently, the top competitors within the European dental implant markets are Straumann Group, Dentsply Sirona, and Envista.

EUROPE RESEARCH

Markets Covered

Dental Implant Market The market analysis is further broken down into segments by:

Type: Premium, Value, Discount, and Mini;

Procedure Type: One-Stage Surgery, Two-Stage Surgery, Immediate Loading;

Shape: Parallel Wall, Tapered;

Connection Type: Internal, External, One-Piece;

Application: Single-Tooth Replacement, Multi-Tootle Bridge Securement, Denture Securement;

Material: Titanium, Ceramic/Zirconia

Final Abutment Market The market analysis is further broken down into segments by:

Fabrication: Stock, Custom Cast, CAD/CAM;

Type: Cement-Retained, Screw-Retained, Denture Retaining;

Material: Titanium, Ceramic/Zirconia, Gold;

Stock: Ti-Base, Traditional Stock;

Zirconia, Lithium Discillicate, Other Ceramic;

Treatment Planning Software Market The market analysis is further broken down into segments by:

Market: Treatment Planning Software, Treatment Planning Software Maintenance Fees

Surgical Guide Market The market analysis is further broken down into segments by:

Market: Traditional, Third-Party, In-House

Regions:

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Benelux

Scandinavia

Austria

Switzerland

Portugal

Scope

Base Year: 2020

Forecast: 2021-2027

Historical Data: 2017-2020

Quantitative Coverage:

Market Size

Market Shares

Market Forecasts

Market Growth Rates

Units Sold

Average Selling Prices

Qualitative Coverage

COVID19 Impact

Market Growth Trends

Market Limiters

Competitive Analysis SWOT for Top Competitors

Mergers Acquisitions

Company Profiles

Product Portfolios

Companies Mentioned

3D Diagnostix

3DIEMME

3D Med

3Shape

A.B. Dental

ACE Surgical

ADIN Dental Implant Systems

ADT Dental

Allmed

Alpha-Bio Tec

Anatomage

Anthogyr

Atec Dental

Avinent

BEGO

Bicon Dental Implants

Biodenta

BioHorizons

Biomain

Biotec

Blue Sky Bio

Bredent

Botiss Biomaterials

BTI

BTLock

CAMLOG

Champions

ClaroNav

Cortex Dental

Dental Labs

Dental Wings

Dentatus

Dentium

Dentsply Sirona

DIO Implant

DOT

Easy System Implant

Eckermann

Envista

Euroteknika

EvoImplant

Global D

IDI

Implance

Implantium

Intra-Lock

JMP-Dental

Klockner

LASAK

Leader Italia

Matricel

Med3D

Medentika

Medentis

MediaLab

MegaGen

Microdent

Mode Implant

Mozo-Grau

Nemotec

Neoss

Nobel Biocare

NucleOSS Implant

Osstem

Osteoplant

Paltop Dental

Phibo

Southern Implants

Straumann Group

Sweden Martina

Swissmeda

TBR Implants

Thommen Medical

Timplant

Zimmer Biomet

Ziterion

