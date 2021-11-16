The "Dutch CBD Online Retailer Analysis and Regulatory Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report combines two individual reports for the Netherlands, covering both the market and regulatory side of the CBD and cannabis sector.

The first report covers the current regulatory framework for hemp, CBD and cannabis in the Netherlands, with up-to-date information of all areas including finished products, extracts, import/export and medical and recreational cannabis. It also offers insights into possible changes to the current regime.

The second report is an analysis of the online retail market, with the publisher's interpretation of how retailers are engaging with CBD products in the Dutch market as well as discussion of the various brands and products on offer.

This combined report offers many benefits in that it provides information and analysis of both the market and regulatory side of the sector, enabling you to gain a deeper and more well-rounded understanding. If you are interested in the CBD and cannabis market in the Netherlands, then this report will provide you with everything you need to know and more.

Key Topics Covered:

CBD Online Retailer Report: The Dutch Market

Executive summary Introduction Top online retailers Methodology

CBD Regulatory Report: Netherlands

Executive summary Outlook Hemp Extracts as finished products Finished products containing CBD and extracts Import and export requirements Medical cannabis Recreational cannabis Relevant laws Relevant bodies

Companies Mentioned

Amazon

Bol

Odin

Albert Heijn

Hema

Holland Barret

Koopjesdrogisterij

Jacob Hooy

PuroCuro

Lucovitaal

Medi Hemp and Hemptouch

The CAN

