Valetta, Malta--(Newsfile Corp. - November 16, 2021) - XSwap, the decentralized cryptocurrency exchange (DEX) built on ABEYCHAIN, attracted more than US$60 million in total value locked (TVL) in the first seven days since public launch on November 6, 2021.

It took respected exchange Uniswap over 18 months to reach the same US$60 million TVL milestone that XSwap reached in less than one week.

Since opening general availability XSwap has surpassed over US$75 million in total volume, averaging nearly US$9 million in volume per day.





About ABEY

The ABEY ecosystem features ABEYCHAIN, a leading public chain implementing a secure PoW+DPoS hybrid consensus; the ABEY Storage Network and the ABEY Storage Token (AST); and among the multitude of on-chain apps built on ABEYCHAIN are XSWAP.com, home of the latest DEX protocol; the ABEY NFT platform, and the upcoming play-to-earn blockchain game Puppy Planet. For more information, please visit https://abey.com

About the ABEY Foundation



The ABEY Foundation, a registered non-profit organization in Vaduz, Liechtenstein, contributes governance, research, and guidance while maintaining the integrity of ABEYCHAIN technology for today and for the future. For more information, please visit https://abey.org

