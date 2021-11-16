

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices edged higher on Tuesday to hover near a five-month high as rising inflation boosted demand for the precious metal. Gold is a proven long-term hedge against inflation.



Spot gold rose 0.6 percent to $1,873.14 per ounce, while U.S. gold futures were up half a percent at $1,875.65.



Gold prices have rallied more than 2 percent since last Tuesday after official U.S. data showed annual consumer price inflation hit a 30-year high in October.



Gold is edging higher despite the dollar holding close to a 16-month high and benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yields steadying near a three-week peak.



Investors await a slew of data, including U.S. retail sales and industrial production for October to assess the strength of the world's largest economy.



After last week's weak consumer sentiment reading, a strong retail sales report could influence the Federal Reserve's stance on interest rate hikes.



Richmond Federal Reserve President Thomas Barkin said on Monday that while the Fed will not hesitate to raise interest rates, the central bank should wait to gauge if inflation and labor shortages prove to be more long-lasting.



