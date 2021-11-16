DNA Script, a leader in Enzymatic DNA Synthesis (EDS), announced that Blanche Savary de Beauregard has joined the company as General Counsel. In her new position, Savary de Beauregard will manage DNA Script's legal needs, including investor relations, operations, public affairs, and regulatory filings.

"We are pleased to welcome Blanche to DNA Script," said CEO and co-founder Thomas Ybert, Ph.D. "She brings a wealth of experience to the position and will play a vital role as we accelerate the expansion and sales of our existing and upcoming products, in particular the SYNTAX DNA synthesis platform."

Savary de Beauregard has a strong background in tax law, M&A and developing strategic partnerships. She earned her Masters in business and tax law at the Sorbonne, in partnership with HEC Paris business school, where she graduated magna cum laude. Her international law career began at Cleary Gottlieb, followed by Skadden Arps, then Ledger, a French company focused on cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology where she headed M&A, tax and customs.

"I'm excited to join a company I believe is on the cusp of truly changing how lab researchers work with synthetic DNA and accelerate innovations that, in the end, affect human health," said Savary de Beauregard, who will play a major role in helping the company meet growing demand for its nucleic acid printing technologies.

DNA Script recently closed its $165 million series C financing round, giving the company new resources to expand personnel, fund platform and applications development and grow manufacturing.

About DNA Script

Founded in 2014, DNA Script is a leading DNA synthesis company with a vision of engineering biology to accelerate breakthroughs in life science. The company is pioneering an alternative to phosphoramidite DNA synthesis called Enzymatic DNA Synthesis, or EDS, and making it accessible to labs with the first benchtop enzymatic synthesis instrument, the SYNTAX System. By putting DNA synthesis back in the lab, DNA Script aims to transform life science research through innovative technology that gives researchers unprecedented control and autonomy. www.dnascript.com.

