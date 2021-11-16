Snapchat Writes a Report on Jazeera Paints

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Nov. 16, 202 /PRNewswire/ -- Jazeera Paints , a leading paint, color, and construction solution manufacturer in the GCC and MENA region, has conducted one of its most successful and creative campaigns in 2021 in partnership with Snapchat , the well-known American camera and social media company.

Color Trend is an annually provided collection of paint colors that has been carefully selected by Jazeera Paints' color professionals and experts to provide people with the latest trends in the world of colors. In 2021, Jazeera Paints partnered with Snapchat to introduce the Color Trend 2021 in a creative way that offers a realistic and engaging experience of each color. The method was simple; yet, it was quite unique! Through using Snapchat's augmented reality, users were able to easily select any paint color, apply it on a virtual room or wall, and experience the paint's color firsthand.

Omar Mohsen, digital marketing manager at Jazeera Paints, states, "This innovative method has increased the company's website traffic at jazeerapaints.com and brought many customers to our showrooms. The enthusiastic responses from Snapchat users proved the campaign's massive success!" The numbers support Mr. Mohsen's statement. According to a Snapchat report , the campaign had generated 44% increase in new visitors, uplifted 47% in offline product sales, and reached about 1.1M of Snapchat users. Mr. Mohsen says, "through this campaign, we discovered a potential younger target group that is completely new to the Jazeera Paints."

Beside the campaign's success, the partnership with Snapchat was one of a kind, particularly in the paint industry. Jazeera Paints' Color Trend has become an annual event with a larger audience each year. Partnering with Snapchat in 2021 has undoubtedly been a big jump for such a campaign as a larger audience is now looking forward to the Color Trend in 2022 by Jazeera Paints.

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

phone at +966 920000085.

About Jazeera Paints

Founded in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia in 1979, Jazeera Paints is a pioneering paint manufacturer in the GCC and MENA, with an established reputation for manufacturing and exporting high-quality and eco-friendly paints.

It is a leading company in the paint industry and the first manufacturer to launch "Green Products" that meet the requirements of Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) in the MENA region.

Through the Jazeera Paints Institute, Jazeera Paints endeavors to raise the level of quality and progress of the paint industry in the region. In 2012, the institute became the first of its kind to offer specialized training in paint manufacturing and applications in the GCC and MENA region.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1688789/1103253.jpg