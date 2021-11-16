Anzeige
Dienstag, 16.11.2021
WKN: 579919 ISIN: CH0011075394 Ticker-Symbol: ZFIN 
Lang & Schwarz
16.11.21
13:19 Uhr
382,40 Euro
-1,00
-0,26 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
SMI
STOXX Europe 50
PR Newswire
16.11.2021 | 12:03
There is an investment match for any investor, anywhere in the world! Thanks to a unique customer experience, Privatam, the Monaco and Zurich- based fintech, finds the ideal investment, easy to understand and perfectly suitable to investors' needs.

MONACO, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Privatam unveils its new customer approach: "Find Your Investment Match". The fintech aims to innovate the customer experience and wants to make sure structured products are adapted and understood by each investor. The new approach also brings a significant touch-up to Privatam's digital platform. By further enhancing the investment process, Privatam takes another step to becoming the most innovative ecosystem for structured products in the world.