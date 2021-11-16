EDF is planning to build a 240 MW floating PV project at Laos' largest hydropower dam. French engineering company Innosea has joined the ambitious project as a provider of support for wave and anchoring studies.French energy giant EDF is planning the construction of a 240 MW floating solar power plant at the Nam Theun 2 Hydropower plant on the Nam Theun River, in Laos. The ambitious scheme, which would be the country's largest solar project, has now acquired a new partner with Innosea, a French independent technical engineering firm specializing in the field of marine renewable energies, which ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...