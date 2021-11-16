Greater Than announces three new independent Directors, vigorously solidifying the growth of its AI insurance pricing components

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Greater Than (GREAT), the AI data analytics company appoints new competences to its board of directors, effective from November 15, 2021. Joining the organization's top team are Clare Melford, Johan Bendz and Tim Flagg, all with expertise and experience from scaling and disrupt new digital services across the globe. In conjunction with this, former director of the board Fredrik Rosencrantz takes over the chair as Lars Berg resigns as Chairman.

Chairman Fredrik Rosencrantz has been an adviser and director of the board of Greater Than since 2018. Behind him, Fredrik has an extensive career within the Zurich Group, including as the CEO of Zurich Global Corporate EMEA, one of the world's largest insurance companies with operations in over 200 countries. Parallel with the role as the new Chairman of Greater Than, Fredrik serves on the board of the Swedish insurance company Bliwa.

"I am very grateful for the shareholders' trust in me and the new board members. Together they will bring complementary and essential competence and value to the board's future expansion of Greater Than. The company has already pioneered insurtech and is now more than well-positioned to further revolutionize motor insurance and new mobility segments at scale.", - said Fredrik Rosencrantz, Chairman of the board, Greater Than

Clare Melford, joining the top organizational team, is a highly experienced CEO in commercial and not-for-profit sectors. Clare has a proven track record of international turnarounds and integrating sustainability into growth strategies for multinational companies.

"I am proud and excited to be contributing to a company that is at the forefront of reshaping the sustainable economy."

The new director of the board Johan Bendz carries extensive experience from international tech companies. He has a background at Tradedoubler and as one of the founding team members of iZettle, where Johan held the positions of Chief Strategist Officer and Chief Marketing Officer for the past ten years.

"The motor insurance industry is ripe for disruption, and Greater Than is in pole position to lead that change. I'm very excited to get the opportunity to contribute to making that change happen.", - said Johan Bendz

The third new board member is Tim Flagg, who has extensive experience in marketing. Today Tim is the co-founder and CEO of EntityX, a display advertising company using cost-effective and valuable ads-targeting.

Effective November 15, 2021, the board of Greater Than consists of Chairman Fredrik Rosencrantz and the Directors Sten Forseke, Tina Thörner, Karin Forseke, Clare Melford, Johan Bendz and Tim Flagg.

"I'm thrilled to welcome the new complementary directors to the board of Greater Than. Each new director will add valuable assets to our experienced board as we continue implementing our growth strategy at pace." - says Liselott Johansson, CEO of Greater Than

