Dienstag, 16.11.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 680 internationalen Medien
Halo Collective veröffentlich Quartalszahlen!
WKN: A12FQM ISIN: AU000000AGL7 Ticker-Symbol: N9Z1 
Tradegate
16.11.21
12:55 Uhr
3,370 Euro
-0,091
-2,62 %
ACCESSWIRE
16.11.2021 | 12:20
92 Leser
EonX Technologies Inc. Signs AGL With Over 4+ Million Customers

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 16, 2021 / EonX Technologies Inc. (CSE:EONX), ("EonX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has signed a 12 month contract with leading Australian energy and telecommunications company AGL Energy (ASX: AGL), to launch rewards to their 4+ million customers.

AGL is an Australian public listed company with a $3.5 billion market capitalization, and is the largest fully integrated energy, telecommunications and utility company in Australia. EonX has signed an agreement with AGL to offer gift cards and rewards to their 4+ million residential customers nationwide. EonX will provide AGL with a fully branded white label platform to allow AGL's customers to receive a range of benefits, incentives and discounts from leading retailers in Australia. The EonX platform will allow AGL to increase its customer retention and satisfaction. EonX will receive a fee on every transaction it processes in its rewards marketplace.

Chief Executive Officer, Andrew Kallen, said "EonX is powering payments and loyalty solutions for some of Australia's largest companies. The partnership with AGL will allow EonX to expand into the energy sector with a market leader".

About EONX
EonX is a financial technology company powering the next generation of eWallet, Payments & Loyalty platforms which enable business, consumers and employees to better engage and transact in today's digital world.

On behalf of the board of directors of EONX TECHNOLOGIES INC.

"Andrew Kallen"
Andrew Kallen, CEO

For more information about EonX, contact:

Andrew Kallen
Chief Executive Officer
EONX Technologies Inc.

Telephone: +18036767776
Email:investors@eonx.com
Website: www.eonx.com

The CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Notice regarding Forward Looking Statements

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include estimates and statements that describe the Company's future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that the Company or management expects a stated condition or result to occur. Forward-looking statements may be identified by such terms as "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "estimates", "may", "could", "would", "will", or "plan". Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties as described in the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulators. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

SOURCE: EonX Technologies Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/673079/EonX-Technologies-Inc-Signs-AGL-With-Over-4-Million-Customers

© 2021 ACCESSWIRE
