EonX Technologies Inc. Signs AGL With Over 4+ Million Customers

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 16, 2021 / EonX Technologies Inc. (CSE:EONX), ("EonX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has signed a 12 month contract with leading Australian energy and telecommunications company AGL Energy (ASX: AGL), to launch rewards to their 4+ million customers.

AGL is an Australian public listed company with a $3.5 billion market capitalization, and is the largest fully integrated energy, telecommunications and utility company in Australia. EonX has signed an agreement with AGL to offer gift cards and rewards to their 4+ million residential customers nationwide. EonX will provide AGL with a fully branded white label platform to allow AGL's customers to receive a range of benefits, incentives and discounts from leading retailers in Australia. The EonX platform will allow AGL to increase its customer retention and satisfaction. EonX will receive a fee on every transaction it processes in its rewards marketplace.

Chief Executive Officer, Andrew Kallen, said "EonX is powering payments and loyalty solutions for some of Australia's largest companies. The partnership with AGL will allow EonX to expand into the energy sector with a market leader".

About EONX

EonX is a financial technology company powering the next generation of eWallet, Payments & Loyalty platforms which enable business, consumers and employees to better engage and transact in today's digital world.

