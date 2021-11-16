DJ AMUNDI ETF JPX-NIKKEI 400 UCITS ETF - DAILY HEDGED USD: Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI ETF JPX-NIKKEI 400 UCITS ETF - DAILY HEDGED USD (JPHU) AMUNDI ETF JPX-NIKKEI 400 UCITS ETF - DAILY HEDGED USD: Net Asset Value(s) 16-Nov-2021 / 12:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: AMUNDI ETF JPX-NIKKEI 400 UCITS ETF - DAILY HEDGED USD

DEALING DATE: 15/11/2021

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 216.5096

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 173984

CODE: JPHU

--------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: LU1681039217 Category Code: NAV TIDM: JPHU Sequence No.: 126908 EQS News ID: 1249379 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1249379&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 16, 2021 06:15 ET (11:15 GMT)