DJ AMUNDI ETF S&P GLOBAL LUXURY UCITS - B: Net Asset Value(s)
AMUNDI ETF S&P GLOBAL LUXURY UCITS - B (LUXU) AMUNDI ETF S&P GLOBAL LUXURY UCITS - B: Net Asset Value(s) 16-Nov-2021
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: AMUNDI ETF S&P GLOBAL LUXURY UCITS - B
DEALING DATE: 15/11/2021
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 260.6453
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 183440
CODE: LUXU
