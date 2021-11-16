Spiffy and RepairPal Partner to Provide Holistic Solution for Vehicle Maintenance and Repairs

The latest addition to Spiffy's Complete Car Care marketplace connects customers with trustworthy independent mechanics for major repairs

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, NC / ACCESSWIRE / November 16, 2021 / Get Spiffy, Inc. (Spiffy?), a mobile car care, technology, and services company, today announced its partnership with RepairPal, the largest trusted auto repair network for high quality and fair prices, to take the stress out of vehicle repair.

The partnership connects Spiffy customers to trustworthy independent auto repair shops in RepairPal's Certified Network nationwide. As Spiffy expands into light repairs like battery and brake services, adding RepairPal to its Complete Car Care third-party marketplace helps car owners find nearby solutions for engine, transmission, and other major mechanical problems.

"Adding RepairPal to our Complete Car Care network is an exciting step forward in our goal of helping customers maintain their cars across the entire vehicle lifecycle. Mechanical issues are stressful, and now we can help remove that stress thanks to this partnership," said Connor Finnegan, Spiffy VP, Strategy. "We look forward to working with RepairPal to provide our customers with affordable, high-quality mid-to-major repairs from independent mechanics they can trust."

For Spiffy customers, this partnership extends the mobile maintenance services they've come to know by connecting them with trustworthy RepairPal Certified shops when their vehicle requires significant repairs. RepairPal Certified shops are subject to a meticulous certification process, guaranteeing high-quality repairs at fair prices, backed by a strong repair warranty. Customers can find a local mechanic and book an appointment online or call the repair shop directly if they have any questions. The result is a seamless experience that covers the spectrum from preventative maintenance to significant mechanical needs for all vehicle owners.

"Our partnership is a perfect marriage of values; providing an exceptional customer experience with highly trained technicians and the best possible customer service," said Kathleen Long, RepairPal VP/GM, Growth. "As part of helping their customers simplify every step of car ownership, Spiffy has brought together an impressive group of partners to serve their consumers. We're excited it includes RepairPal's nationwide network of Certified repair shops, who will offer Spiffy customers a high-quality repair experience and charge them fairly for any needed repairs."

To learn more about the partnership and Spiffy Complete Car Care, visit https://www.getspiffy.com/complete-car-care.

About Spiffy

Spiffy® is an on-demand technology and services company with the mission to disrupt the car care experience everywhere. Available in over 30 markets, Spiffy offers a variety of zero-contact hand car washing, advanced detailing, and disinfection services, in addition to oil change, tires, repairs, and other preventative maintenance service options. Every service is conveniently performed on-site at fleets, office parks, and residences using the Spiffy Green system.

Individuals interested in franchising opportunities can visit https://www.getspiffy.com/franchise to learn more.

About RepairPal

Established in 2007, RepairPal connects consumers with certified trustworthy mechanics throughout the US. Large trusted companies including USAA, CarMax, Consumer Reports, and International Bancard send their members and customers to RepairPal Certified shops, knowing they will get high-quality repairs at a fair price. More information is available at www.RepairPal.com.

