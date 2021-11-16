HotForex rewards clients with daily earnings from a $1 million prize pool

PORT LOUIS, Mauritius, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Multi-asset broker HotForex continues to offer its clients a rewarding trading experience by giving away $1,000,000 in cash prizesthrough the ROFM (Return on Free Margin) promotion. Traders with the award winning broker who chose to join ROFM can earn returns on their free margin funded directly to their accounts on a monthly basis.

A HotForex spokesperson said: "We always keep our clients at the heart of everything we do and the Return on Free Margin promotion is an exciting part of our constant efforts to provide them with an optimal trading experience. We hope each one of our valued clients, as well as new clients, will enjoy the opportunity to earn their part of the $1,000,000 available!"

How ROFM works

The Return on Free Margin promotion gives clients the opportunity to receive daily returns on their investments. All new and existing clients can join in and receive daily earnings from a massive $1 million prize pool.

Earnings are calculated based on the traders' daily free margin and the current month's accumulated trading volume. The total return are credited to the traders' wallet every month and traders can choose to trade or withdraw.

Learn more about ROFM (Return on Free Margin).

About HotForex

HotForex is an internationally acclaimed multi-asset broker of choice to over 2.5 million live accounts worldwide that has earned over 45 coveted industry awards in its ten year history. The company offers a wide variety of account types, innovative products, platforms, tools and educational resources besides outstanding customer service and unparalleled trading conditions.

Risk Warning

Trading Leveraged Products such as Forex and Derivatives may not be suitable for all investors as they carry a high degree of risk to your capital. Please ensure that you fully understand the risks involved, taking into account your investments objectives and level of experience, before trading, and if necessary, seek independent advice.

