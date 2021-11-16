Sibros to Deliver Deep Connectivity to World's First Long-Range Solar Electric Vehicle Lightyear One

Sibros to deploy its OTA Deep Connected Platform for vehicle-wide software updates and data collection, while meeting key safety and security requirements for the Lightyear One Solar EV

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 16, 2021, a pioneer of deep Over-the-Air, the solar electric vehicle breakthrough innovator to provide deep connected vehicle technology to the Lightyear One, the long-range solar electric vehicle designed to be grid independent and to drive anywhere.



Lightyear will integrate Sibros' OTA Deep Logger to yield microsecond precision and real-world connected vehicle data from all sensors; both vital to long-range solar and unmatched energy efficiency unique to the Lightyear One. Sibros' OTA Deep Updater will provide vehicle-wide software updates to the Lightyear One while meeting various safety and security requirements such as ISO 26262, GDPR, UNECE WP.29 and others. Sibros' platform will also empower deep connected diagnostics and product usage insights to augment future product design enhancements.

"We are excited to join forces with Lightyear to provide deep, safe and secure vehicle-to-cloud capabilities for end-to-end software and data management solutions to the Lightyear One," said Hemant Sikaria, CEO and Co-Founder of Sibros. "Full vehicle OTA software updates and connected vehicle data management are crucial components for bringing clean, sustainable and high-efficiency energy consumption electric vehicles to the world. We are honored to help accelerate Lightyear's speed-to-market with a focus on safety, security and data privacy that will help elevate Lightyear One brand ownership for this unique segment of the growing EV market."

Lightyear is on a mission to make clean mobility available to everyone, everywhere and is gearing up for the industrialization and manufacturing of Lightyear One. The concept of a long-range solar car represents a huge opportunity to change mobility, empowering owners to drive this breakthrough new EV for months without plugging it in.

"Lightyear is proud to work alongside Sibros and integrate its market-proven platform as we scale to production," said Arjo van der Ham, CTO and Co-Founder of Lightyear. "With the excellent engineering and tremendous technical support from the team at Sibros, this vehicle will be able to perform comprehensive remote diagnostics and data analysis which is vital to long-range solar and energy efficiency unique to the Lightyear One."

An exclusive series of the Lightyear One will go into production in the summer of 2022, with plans to address the mass market starting from 2024/2025. Lightyear is expected to initially deliver the Lightyear One across Europe including Norway and Switzerland.

About Sibros

About Lightyear

Lightyear is on a mission to make clean mobility available to everyone, everywhere. Lightyear aims to eliminate the two biggest concerns for electric cars - charging and range - with an energy-efficient design and integrated solar cells. This allows motorists to drive up to twenty thousand kilometers per year on the power of the sun, depending on the climate. The fast-growing company was founded in 2016 and currently employs more than two hundred employees. The team is made up of a mix of young talent and experienced names from the automotive industry, including former employees of Tesla, Jaguar, Landrover, Audi, McLaren and Ferrari. In 2019, Lightyear received the Horizon 2020 grant from the European Commission, under grant agreement number 848620. In the summer of 2019, Lightyear launched its first driving prototype - Lightyear One - and opened a new office in the region of Brainport Eindhoven. The prestigious TIME Magazine named Lightyear One in its 2019 list of '100 Best Inventions'. In 2020, Lightyear won the 'Rising Star' and 'Most Disruptive Innovator' Award of the Technology Fast 50 program organized by Deloitte. The first model of Lightyear One will go into production in the summer of 2022 as an exclusive car series.

