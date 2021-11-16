ZAGENO Will Champion Researchers Through $60 Million in New Financing Led by General Catalyst and a Large, Vertically Integrated, Nonprofit Healthcare Organization

Existing ZAGENO investors also participated in the financing

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. and BERLIN, Nov. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZAGENO, a leading enterprise marketplace solution connecting eCommerce to life science, today announced that it completed a $60 million financing round led by General Catalyst and a large, vertically integrated, nonprofit healthcare organization. The new funding, which includes ongoing investments from Grazia Equity, Capnamic, and HighSage Ventures, will support ZAGENO's goal to champion the cause of researchers around the world.



"This new funding comes at a time when ZAGENO has evolved its leadership team, service capabilities, and ability to deliver a consistent, high-quality experience both to our partners and customers," said Joe von Rickenbach, Chairman of ZAGENO's Board of Directors.

"Our continued investment in ZAGENO underscores the need for automation of the supply chain in the life science research industry to accelerate scientific breakthroughs," said Larry Bohn, Managing Director at General Catalyst.

"We are grateful to all our investors for enabling ZAGENO to bring transformative changes to the relationship between life science suppliers and scientists. It remains our ambition to deliver innovation in the supply chain that translates to more discoveries at the lab bench," said Florian Wegener, Co-Founder, and CEO of ZAGENO.

ZAGENO and its people are the recipients of several industry accolades. The ProcureTech100 has identified ZAGENO as one of the 100 pioneering digital procurement solutions for 2021. ZAGENO's CEO has been recognized by EY as a finalist for both Entrepreneur of the Year 2021 and 2020 . Team members have been acknowledged by Insights Care as One of the 10 Most Admirable Women Leaders in Biotech for 2021 as well as one of the Top 25 Women Leaders in Biotechnology of 2020 by The Healthcare Technology Report. In addition, the ZAGENO platform has received the 2020 and 2019 Life Science eCommerce Global Customer Value Leadership Awards from Frost and Sullivan.

About ZAGENO

ZAGENO supports researchers pursuing breakthroughs that improve our lives. Through a marketplace that includes tens of millions of specialty, commodity, and industry-leading products, ZAGENO is the single source for the researcher community. ZAGENO's digital tools transform the process of product comparisons, availability, price, and purchase. Founded in 2015, ZAGENO is a global company with offices in the US, UK, Germany, Belgium, and India. Learn more at www.zageno.com .

