Charge Enterprises Inc.: Charge Enterprises and Smart Charge America Establish a Strategic Alliance for Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Infrastructure

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 16, 2021 / Charge Enterprises Inc. (OTC PINK:CRGE), ("Charge"), consisting of a portfolio of global businesses with the vision of connecting people everywhere with communications and electric-vehicle charging ("EV") infrastructure, and Smart Charge America ("Smart Charge"), providing home and commercial EV charging installations, announced today that they have formed a Strategic Alliance.

Charge's strategic alliance with Smart Charge will generate growth in EV infrastructure and increase Charge's geographic footprint. Smart Charge was established in Austin in 2007 and has installed nearly 10,000 chargers inside 20 cities across America. Smart Charge offers residential, commercial and service & maintenance related services. Charge and Smart Charge are aligned with an agnostic approach to equipment, providing optimal charging solutions across all industry sectors.

Charge's expertise in delivering seamless bespoke, end-to-end infrastructure solutions including EV charging design, engineering, equipment selection and sourcing, installation, software sourcing, maintenance and monitoring, along with Charge's complementary crossover infrastructure solutions addressing intelligent wireless networks, necessary for operating, as well as service maintenance and monitoring of charging hardware. These as well as additional proprietary products and services in development at Charge will further align with Smart Charge.

"Together we will collaborate to deliver reliable and efficient EV charging solutions to help people everywhere with residential and commercial installations and work together to tackle range anxiety and overcome the barriers to buying electric vehicles." said Andrew Fox, Chairman and CEO of Charge. "We believe in building infrastructures to move and connect people."

"Our mission is to accelerate the electrification of sustainable transportation", said David Laderberg, Vice President of Smart Charge America. "By forming this Alliance with Charge Enterprises we will cement that mission and ensure EV growth across the United States."

About Charge Enterprises Inc.

Charge Enterprises

Our Telecommunications Division

Our Telecommunications division ("Telecommunications") has provided termination of both voice and data to Carriers and Mobile Network Operators (MNO's) globally for over two decades and we will selectively add profitable products and services to this long-established business.

Our Infrastructure Division

Our Infrastructure division ("Infrastructure") has a primary focus on two fast growing sectors: EV charging, and Telecommunications Network 5G, including cell tower, small cell, and in-building applications. Solutions for these two sectors include: Design and Engineering, Equipment specification and sourcing, Installation, Data & software solutions, and Service and Maintenance.

Our Investment Division

Our Investment division ("Investment") focuses on opportunities related to our global portfolio to expand our vision's impact. We aim to invest in opportunities that would complement our two operating divisions in addition to marketable securities, including money markets funds and other listed securities. Our Investment division provides services aimed at offsetting the overall cost of capital.

We offer our Investment services through our wholly-owned subsidiary, Charge Investments ("CI").

To find out more: Charge Enterprises

About Smart Charge America

With our active & fast paced lifestyle, installing a 240-volt CHARGE station is a must to support your plug-in electric car's needs as it will ensure getting fully CHARGED quickly & efficiently. A fast & full CHARGE is what you should demand from your system, especially with how much we rely on our vehicles today so why settle for anything less? A 240-volt CHARGE station provides a variety of benefits to the driver.

To find out more: Smart Charge America

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking statements, as defined in applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements reflect current expectations or beliefs regarding future events or Charge's future performance. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "continues", "forecasts", "projects", "predicts", "intends", "anticipates", "targets" or "believes", or variations of, or the negatives of, such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "should", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. All forward-looking statements, including those herein are qualified by this cautionary statement.

Although Charge believes that the expectations expressed in such forward looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include the business plans and strategies of Charge, Charge's future business development, market acceptance of electric vehicles, Charge's ability to generate profits and positive cash flow, and changes in government regulations and government incentives, subsidies, or other favorable government policies. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of risks and uncertainties is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect forward-looking statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release or as of the date or dates specified in such statements. For more information on Charge, investors are encouraged to review Charge's public filings on OTC Market at https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/CRGE/overview. Charge disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward- looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

