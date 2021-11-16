HIRE Technologies Inc.: HIRE Technologies to Announce Q3-2021 Financial Results on November 23, 2021

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 16, 2021 / HIRE Technologies Inc. (TSXV:HIRE.V) ("HIRE" or the "Company"), a company focused on modernizing and digitizing human resources solutions, will release its Q3-2021 financial results after market close on Tuesday, November 23, 2021. The Company is also holding a conference call to discuss its results the following day on Wednesday, November 24, 2021, at 12:00 pm Eastern Time (9:00 am Pacific Time). The call will be hosted by Simon Dealy, CEO, and Dan Teguh, CFO. Please dial in 10 minutes prior to the start of the call.

Conference Call Details

Date: Wednesday, November 24, 2021

Time: 12:00 pm Eastern Time / 9:00 am Pacific Time

Dial-in:

(+1) 416-764-8658 (Toronto local)

(+1) 888-886-7786 (Toll-Free, North America)

To join the live audio webcast and to view the presentation slides visit:

http://meetingconnectsales.adobeconnect.com/hireq3/

A recording of the conference call will be made available on hire.company.

About HIRE Technologies Inc.

HIRE is investing in and shaping the future of human resource management with a technology-first focus, by consolidating and modernizing the staffing marketplace. The Company owns and operates staffing firms as well as platform technology that it uses to help those firms become more technologically advanced. The Company is a disciplined capital allocator due to its technology DNA and extensive experience in building and growing staffing companies of all types. HIRE has a large recurring revenue base and helps clients manage change in the workplace in order to achieve success. For more information, visit hire.company.

Contacts

Simon Dealy, Chief Executive Officer

(647) 264-9196

sdealy@hire.company

Caroline Sawamoto, Investor Relations

(647) 556-4498

investors@hire.company

