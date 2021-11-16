

BENTONVILLE (dpa-AFX) - Walmart Inc. (WMT) revealed earnings for third quarter that declined from the same period last year.



The company's profit came in at $3.11 billion, or $1.11 per share. This compares with $5.14 billion, or $1.80 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.40 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.3% to $140.53 billion from $134.71 billion last year.



Walmart Inc. earnings at a glance:



-EPS (Q3): $1.45 vs. $1.34 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.40 -Revenue (Q3): $140.53 Bln vs. $134.71 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $6.40



